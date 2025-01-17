JSW MG Motor Forays Into 'Accessible Luxury' Electric Car Segment

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Friday announced their foray into the 'accessible luxury' electric car segment with the unveiling of two new models - MG Cyberster, India's first all-electric Roadster and the MG M9, the first electric three-row limousine, slated to be launched this year.

Accessible luxury is usually referred to high-quality products that are priced lower than traditional luxury goods. The two models were unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and the debut was under its new luxury brand channel, MG Select.

"Today, EV penetration in India is still very, very low. It is only 2 per cent to 2.2 per cent of the overall market. Prime Minister's vision, ... Is to get to 30 per cent by 2030 and we want to play a leading role in that," JSW MG Motor India Director, Parth Jindal said.

"We are very committed to bringing in new products every three to six months and expanding this pie," he shared further. Pre-reservations for MG Cyberster and M9 commence from Friday.

"With these two new models, the brand will soon have the widest EV portfolio with five different models across different segments, including the MG Windsor - the number one selling EV since its launch, the MG Comet, and the MG ZS," JSW MG Motor said.