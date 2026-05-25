JSW MG Motor India starts production of Majestor SUV in Gujarat

Halol: JSW MG Motor India has commenced the production of Majestor at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The MG Majestor is being positioned as India’s first D+ segment SUV and is expected to target customers looking for a large and rugged premium SUV experience. The company says the new SUV has been designed for buyers looking for strong road presence, premium styling and serious off-road capability.

Official statement

Biju Balendran, Deputy Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The commencement of production of the MG Majestor marks a significant step for us as we move closer to introducing a new benchmark in the premium SUV space. With the Majestor, we are bringing together strong engineering, advanced capability and a commanding presence, aligned to the evolving expectations of customers.

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He added, "Built at our Halol facility with advanced processes and stringent quality systems, the Majestor is engineered to deliver high standards of durability, performance and reliability. We are confident it will resonate strongly with customers looking for both capability and refinement in their next SUV."

Powertrain

The MG Majestor is equipped with an advanced 4WD system and segment-first triple differential locks. This setup is aimed at improving traction and control on difficult terrains and rough road conditions. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215.5 PS of power and 478.5 Nm of torque.

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The MG Majestor gets a bold design with an upright stance and muscular styling. The company says the SUV combines ruggedness with a premium appearance suitable for both city use and off-road driving. MG has also equipped the SUV with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and several intelligent safety technologies.

Booking details

Customers can pre-reserve the MG Majestor by paying Rs 41,000 through MG Motor India Official Website. Early buyers will receive benefits such as priority deliveries, exclusive previews and special drive experiences.

MG is also offering its 5-5-5 ownership package that includes a 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty, 5-year roadside assistance and 5 labour-free services.