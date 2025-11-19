Advertisement
JSW MG Motor Sells 50,000 Units Of Windsor EV So Far

MG Windsor EV: JSW MG Motor India today announced that the MG Windsor has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in just over a year, marking a historic achievement for the company.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gurugram: JSW MG Motor India today announced that the MG Windsor has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in just over a year, marking a historic achievement for the brand. The company said, "The MG Windsor becomes India’s first EV to cross the 50,000 sales mark in record time, reinforcing its leadership in India’s 4W-EV segment."

"The milestone underscores MG Windsor's growing popularity among discerning customers seeking cutting-edge sustainable mobility solutions. Along with the metros, the MG Windsor has also witnessed sustained demand from non-metro markets, signalling India’s readiness to adopt sustainable mobility solutions," the company said in an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven-while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India."

He further said, "The Windsor EV’s rapid success, achieving 50,000 sales in record time, marks a landmark moment in India’s EV journey and demonstrates that customers are embracing this transition with enthusiasm. This milestone energizes us to deepen our commitment to New Energy Vehicles."

Notably, JSW MG Motor India recently launched the MG Windsor Inspire, a limited-edition series, which was unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India. 

The MG Windsor is available at a starting BaaS (battery as a service) price of Rs 9.99 lakh with Rs 3.9/km. The MG Windsor delivers 100 KW (136ps) of power and 200Nm of torque.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

