JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch its new SUV on August 28. It's expected to be called the Hector Hawk, and it'll be the first model built on the company's new ADAPT platform. You'll get to pick between a fully electric version and a plug-in hybrid.
What to expect
The Hector Hawk is based on the Wuling Starlight 560, which is already available in some global markets. The SUV measures 4.7 metres long, 1.85 metres wide, and 1.7 metres tall. It's already been spotted testing on Indian roads. The recent spy shots of its EV version have revealed rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs above and below, a blanked-off grille, wraparound LED tail-lights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a charging port on the left rear fender.
Inside, expect a minimalist dashboard setup with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. Other likely features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a 50W wireless charger, a 6-speaker sound system, and automatic climate control with rear vents.
On safety, expect 6 airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring, hill-hold assist, an electronic parking brake, a rear camera with sensors, and ADAS.
Powertrains and platform
The EV version is expected to use a 69.2kWh battery paired with a 201hp, 310Nm motor up front, with a claimed CLTC range of 530km. The PHEV, on the other hand, may combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5kWh battery and an electric motor, giving a combined 195hp and 230Nm, plus an all-electric range of 125km.
The ADAPT platform underneath the Hector Hawk is flexible enough to support EVs, PHEVs, range-extenders, and strong hybrids. For now though, JSW MG has confirmed it'll focus only on the EV and PHEV versions first.
In MG's India lineup, the Hector Hawk is expected to sit above the current Hector. The electric version should take on the Mahindra XEV 9S, while the PHEV is likely to compete with the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.