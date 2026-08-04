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JSW MG Motor to launch new SUV in India on August 28; Here's what to expect

The Hector Hawk is based on the Wuling Starlight 560, which is already available in some global markets.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
JSW MG Motor to launch new SUV in India on August 28; Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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