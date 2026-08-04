What to expect

The Hector Hawk is based on the Wuling Starlight 560, which is already available in some global markets. The SUV measures 4.7 metres long, 1.85 metres wide, and 1.7 metres tall. It's already been spotted testing on Indian roads. The recent spy shots of its EV version have revealed rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs above and below, a blanked-off grille, wraparound LED tail-lights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a charging port on the left rear fender.