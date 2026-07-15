/JSW Motors' Jaecoo J5 ICE version spotted testing in India

The test mule was wrapped in heavy camouflage, but a few design details were visible. The functional grille with vertical slats alone confirms this was the petrol version, since the EV gets a sealed-off grille instead. According to the spy shots, the Jaecoo J5 ICE gets the same sleek LED headlights wrapped in LED DRLs, matching what we've seen on the EV. The bumper looks clean and simple, but it seems to skip the fog lamps that the international model offers.