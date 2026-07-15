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JSW Motors' Jaecoo J5 ICE version spotted testing in India

The test mule was wrapped in heavy camouflage, but a few design details were visible.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
JSW Motors' Jaecoo J5 ICE version spotted testing in India
Image Credit: JSW Motors&#039; Jaecoo J5 ICE version spotted testing in India (Source- Autocar India)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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