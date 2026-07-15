/JSW Motors' Jaecoo J5 ICE version spotted testing in India

Jaecoo J5 SUV has been caught testing in India again, but this time it was an ICE version, and that's a bit of a surprise. Earlier sightings only showed the electric version, which made everyone assume India would only get the EV. Now fresh spy shots, both inside and out, show clear differences from the EV model. Notably, in India, JSW Motors plans to sell its own SUV built on the Jaecoo J5 platform under a tech and component licensing deal with Chery, the Chinese company that owns Jaecoo.
Design details
The test mule was wrapped in heavy camouflage, but a few design details were visible. The functional grille with vertical slats alone confirms this was the petrol version, since the EV gets a sealed-off grille instead. According to the spy shots, the Jaecoo J5 ICE gets the same sleek LED headlights wrapped in LED DRLs, matching what we've seen on the EV. The bumper looks clean and simple, but it seems to skip the fog lamps that the international model offers.
From the side, the international version rides on 18-inch wheels. Around back, you'll find slim wraparound LED taillights. On the global model, a black trim strip connects those taillights, with the Jaecoo badge sitting right in the middle.
Inside, the spy shots reveal a tall, vertical infotainment screen on the dashboard, likely the same 13.2-inch unit found on the international car. That international model also comes with an 8.8-inch driver display, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Sony sound system, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and a wireless charger. Whether JSW Motors keeps all these features for India remains to be seen.
Safety-wise, the global version packs 7 airbags, a 540-degree camera system with an under-bonnet view, tyre pressure monitoring, and a full ADAS suite.
Expected powertrain
Depending on where it's sold, the petrol Jaecoo J5 comes with either a turbo-petrol engine or a strong-hybrid setup. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol makes up to 156hp and 275Nm, paired with either a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or a CVT, depending on the market. It sprints from 0 to 100kph in 10.2 seconds.
The strong-hybrid version pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor, backed by a 1.83kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, they produce 224hp and 295Nm, good for a 0-100kph time of just 7.9 seconds. Jaecoo claims 18.9kpl fuel efficiency, which works out to roughly 1,000km of total range. It'll be interesting to see which of these two setups India actually gets.
India launch timeline still unknown
JSW Motors is expected to kick off its India journey around Diwali, with a hybrid SUV based on the Jetour T2 leading the charge. After that, SUVs based on the Jaecoo J5 and iCaur V23 should follow.
Rivals
Once launched, the petrol Jaecoo J5-based SUV will go up against midsize rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Renault Duster, and Nissan Tekton. The electric version, meanwhile, will compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF6, and Maruti Suzuki eVitara.
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