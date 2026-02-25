Advertisement
JSW Motors teases its first SUV based on China's Jetour T2: Launch likely around Diwali
AUTO NEWS

JSW Motors teases its first SUV based on China's Jetour T2: Launch likely around Diwali

JSW Motors is getting ready to launch a new SUV based on the Jetour T2 in India by Diwali 2026. The company had earlier partnered with Chery, a Chinese carmaker, to bring this model to our market.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
JSW Motors teases its first SUV based on China's Jetour T2: Launch likely around Diwali

New Delhi: JSW Motors is getting ready to launch a new SUV based on the Jetour T2 in India by Diwali 2026. The company had earlier partnered with Chery, a Chinese carmaker, to bring this model to our market. Now, it has shared the first official teaser through a dealer recruitment advertisement. This upcoming plug-in hybrid SUV will be JSW Motors' first product for India. It will be assembled at the brand's upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The teaser image shows the SUV's front design. It gets circular headlamp housings with slim horizontal LED strips inside. Pixel-style LED fog lamps are also visible. The bonnet looks flat and upright, and the bumper and wheel arches appear muscular. These elements match the global Jetour T2 design. However, the Indian version will have slightly smaller ORVMs and a JSW badge instead of Jetour branding.

Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered in both a plug-in hybrid and a fully electric version. However, in India, the SUV is expected to come only with the hybrid setup. This system uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 154hp and 220Nm, paired with a 26.7kWh battery pack. The battery offers a claimed electric-only range of 139km (NEDC). The SUV is available internationally in single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD versions. 

Inside, the SUV gets a bold and tech-focused cabin. It features a chunky steering wheel, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and more. The safety package includes a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and hill-start and hill-descent assist, etc. All these features are likely to be offered in the India-spec model as well.

JSW Motors plans to launch this SUV around Diwali 2026. However, delays in approvals for importing Chinese components may push the timeline slightly. The expected price range is between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, which will put it against rivals like the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends

