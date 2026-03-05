JSW's upcoming SUV looks wild! Jetour T2-based SUV patent approved in India

JSW upcoming SUV in India: JSW Motors is preparing to enter the Indian car market, and its first SUV has already created buzz. A design patent for the upcoming model, which is based on the Jetour T2, has been filed and approved in India. The patent was originally submitted by Chery Automobile, the parent company of Jetour, on December 18, 2025. It was later approved on February 27, 2026.

The patent images suggest that the India-bound SUV will closely resemble the global Jetour T2 with minimal changes. This means the upcoming model will carry forward the same boxy and rugged design. At the front, the SUV is expected to feature square-shaped LED headlamps, connected by a black trim strip that includes six raised square elements. On the global version, this strip carries Jetour branding. However, the India model is expected to feature JSW branding instead.

The front grille might get a honeycomb pattern. The bumper looks muscular and might feature a fog lamp along with two pairs of pixel-style daytime running lights on each side. The bonnet also appears heavily sculpted and includes grab handles on both sides, adding to the off-road look.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The patent images show door-mounted outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Interestingly, the teaser image released earlier showed mirrors mounted on the A-pillars. The roof rails also appear slightly different compared to the global version. But apart from these small changes, most design elements look identical. The alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and window line all appear similar to the international Jetour T2.

The rear design of the Indian model has not been revealed yet. But if the rest of the styling remains unchanged, the rear could also look very similar to the global version.

JSW Motors is expected to bring the plug-in hybrid ‘i-DM’ version of the T2 to India. Globally, the T2 is available with petrol, hybrid, and electric powertrains. However, the Indian market may initially get only the hybrid version.

This setup might combine a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 156hp with a 26.7kWh battery pack. The SUV can be configured with either a front-wheel-drive system or an all-wheel-drive setup using dual electric motors.

The upcoming SUV will be assembled in India at JSW Motors' new plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, in Maharashtra. The launch is expected around Diwali 2026 with prices ranging from around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).