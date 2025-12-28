Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000751https://zeenews.india.com/auto/kawasaki-ninja-1100sx-launched-in-india-at-rs-14-42-lakh-check-power-comfort-and-upgrades-3000751.html
NewsAutoKawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 14.42 Lakh: Check Power, Comfort, And Upgrades
KAWASAKI NINJA

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 14.42 Lakh: Check Power, Comfort, And Upgrades

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX:  Kawasaki India has launched the Ninja 1100SX, a new version of its sport-touring motorcycle, priced at Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 14.42 Lakh: Check Power, Comfort, And Upgrades

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Kawasaki India has launched the Ninja 1100SX, a new version of its sport-touring motorcycle that brings updated mechanical features, priced at Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1,099cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine. The updated engine delivers stronger low- and mid-range performance. Kawasaki has also improved fuel efficiency while maintaining strong high-end performance. The bike now produces 11.5 kgf- m of torque.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Scalp Massager
Scalp Massagers for Healthier Hair and Relaxed Scalp on Amazon
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan
TTP Builds Air Force While Munir's Army Makes Cornflakes - Pak's Nightmare
Bangladesh unrest 2025
Art Vs Radicalism: Bangladeshi Madrassas Bomb Factories, Pak Singer Welcome
Aravalli Hills
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Aravalli Row On Monday
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category, Touches 390
Drug crackdown
13 Dreaded Criminals Killed, 916 Arrested In 2025: Punjab CM Mann
Assam earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's Udalguri
Rajasthan
Beyond Palaces: Rajasthan Focuses On International Tourists, Job Creation
taiwan earthquake today
Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Tremors Felt Across Northern Regions
UNNAO rape case
Unnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against IO And Judge