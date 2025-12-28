Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 14.42 Lakh: Check Power, Comfort, And Upgrades

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Kawasaki India has launched the Ninja 1100SX, a new version of its sport-touring motorcycle that brings updated mechanical features, priced at Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1,099cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine. The updated engine delivers stronger low- and mid-range performance. Kawasaki has also improved fuel efficiency while maintaining strong high-end performance. The bike now produces 11.5 kgf- m of torque.