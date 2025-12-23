Planning To Buy Kawasaki Ninja 300? Here’s Why This Is The Best Time - New Discounted Price Is Rs…

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Kawasaki India has announced a discount on the Ninja 300 motorcycle as part of its ongoing offers across selected models. The Ninja 300 is now available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. However, this benefit applies only to the MY2024 units of the motorcycle and not to newer model-year bikes. The offer is valid until December 31, 2025.

Revised Price After Discount

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is currently priced at Rs 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Rs 25,000 discount applied, the effective ex-showroom price comes down to Rs 2.92 lakh. The discount is offered in the form of a coupon that can be redeemed directly against the ex-showroom price of the bike at authorised dealerships.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Long-Running Model in India

The Ninja 300 has been on sale in the Indian market for over a decade. During this period, the motorcycle has seen minimal changes in terms of design, features, and mechanical components. As a result, it is often considered dated when compared to newer rivals. Industry observers believe the discount may be Kawasaki’s strategy to clear remaining MY2024 inventory and boost sales.

(Also Read: Which Bike Is Known As The ‘Queen Of Mountains’?)

Engine and Performance

Powering the Ninja 300 is a 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 38.88 bhp of power and 26.1 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The engine is known for its smooth performance and strong mid-range and top-end output.

Hardware and Competition

In terms of hardware, the motorcycle features telescopic front forks and a linked rear monoshock. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. Despite its ageing package, the Ninja 300 continues to compete with models like the KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS 457 in the Indian market.