Planning To Buy Kawasaki Ninja 300? Here’s Why This Is The Best Time - New Discounted Price Is Rs…
Kawasaki Ninja 300: The Ninja 300 is now available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. However, this benefit applies only to the MY2024 units of the motorcycle and not to newer model-year bikes.
Trending Photos
Kawasaki Ninja 300: Kawasaki India has announced a discount on the Ninja 300 motorcycle as part of its ongoing offers across selected models. The Ninja 300 is now available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. However, this benefit applies only to the MY2024 units of the motorcycle and not to newer model-year bikes. The offer is valid until December 31, 2025.
Revised Price After Discount
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is currently priced at Rs 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Rs 25,000 discount applied, the effective ex-showroom price comes down to Rs 2.92 lakh. The discount is offered in the form of a coupon that can be redeemed directly against the ex-showroom price of the bike at authorised dealerships.
A Long-Running Model in India
The Ninja 300 has been on sale in the Indian market for over a decade. During this period, the motorcycle has seen minimal changes in terms of design, features, and mechanical components. As a result, it is often considered dated when compared to newer rivals. Industry observers believe the discount may be Kawasaki’s strategy to clear remaining MY2024 inventory and boost sales.
(Also Read: Which Bike Is Known As The ‘Queen Of Mountains’?)
Engine and Performance
Powering the Ninja 300 is a 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 38.88 bhp of power and 26.1 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The engine is known for its smooth performance and strong mid-range and top-end output.
Hardware and Competition
In terms of hardware, the motorcycle features telescopic front forks and a linked rear monoshock. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. Despite its ageing package, the Ninja 300 continues to compete with models like the KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS 457 in the Indian market.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv