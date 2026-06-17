/Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Here's why you're still paying too much

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Details: There were rumours floating around recently that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 was heading for discontinuation in India due to E20 non-compliance and sluggish sales. Kawasaki has answered those rumours by quietly launching the 2026 Ninja 500 at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 10,000 more than before. The changes are minimal, but the bike is now E20-compliant and gets Kawasaki's signature green colour. That's essentially it.
What you get
The Ninja 500 runs on a 451cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 45 hp at 10,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Power goes through a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The engine sits in a steel trellis frame. It gets a conventional right-way-up telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel up front and a monoshock with 130 mm of travel at the rear.
Unlike many rivals that have moved to upside-down forks, the Ninja 500 keeps things simple. That philosophy extends to the feature list too. You get a Bluetooth-compatible negative LCD display and a slip and assist clutch. That's about it. No ride modes, no traction control, no switchable ABS. The only rider aid is a dual-channel ABS system that cannot be turned off, even at the rear.
Braking is handled by a 310mm front disc with an axially mounted caliper and a 220mm rear disc. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax tyres, sized 110/70-R17 at the front and 150/60-R17 at the rear. The riding position is surprisingly upright for a sportbike, with just a hint of aggression. The 785mm seat height is accessible for most riders, and at 171 kg with a full 14-litre tank, it's genuinely light. The Aprilia RS 457, its closest rival, is 4 kg heavier.
The price problem
This is where it gets hard to justify. At Rs 5.76 lakh ex-showroom, the Ninja 500 is significantly more expensive than the Aprilia RS 457, which is priced between Rs 4.22 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh. That's a gap of well over Rs 1.3 lakh for a bike that actually offers fewer features.
The Ninja 500 arrives as a CBU, a completely built unit imported from abroad, unlike most other Kawasaki bikes that come as CKD units and attract lower duties.
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