/Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Here's why you're still paying too much

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Details: There were rumours floating around recently that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 was heading for discontinuation in India due to E20 non-compliance and sluggish sales. Kawasaki has answered those rumours by quietly launching the 2026 Ninja 500 at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 10,000 more than before. The changes are minimal, but the bike is now E20-compliant and gets Kawasaki's signature green colour. That's essentially it.