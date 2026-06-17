Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Here's why you're still paying too much

Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Here's why you're still paying too much

The Ninja 500 runs on a 451cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 45 hp at 10,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Here's why you're still paying too much
Image Credit: Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Here&#039;s why you&#039;re still paying too much

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is alive and it just got more expensive - Details
Auto news3 min ago
2
Donald Trump7 min ago
3
Shubman Gill10 min ago
4
Batwara 194730 min ago
5
Bhagwant Mann Government39 min ago