/Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which sports bike is better to buy in 2026? Price, performance, top speed, mileage compared

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Ninja 500 in India at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), making the entry-level sports bike Rs 10,000 costlier and putting it head-to-head with the Aprilia RS 457, priced between Rs 4.22 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh. Both 450cc twins target young riders moving up from 300cc machines, but their price gap of over Rs 1.3 lakh raises a real question for Indian buyers: which one offers better value for money on paper and on the road?
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Price in india
The 2026 Ninja 500 keeps its mechanical specifications unchanged, but Kawasaki has added a signature lime green paint job and E20 fuel compatibility, pushing the price up by Rs 10,000. The bike arrives in India as a fully built import, and the country's 40 percent GST slab on two-wheelers above 350cc inflates that figure further.
The Aprilia RS 457 undercuts it comfortably: the standard variant costs Rs 4.22 lakh, while the track-styled GP Replica with a factory quickshifter is priced at Rs 4.37 lakh.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Key specs
|Specification
|Kawasaki Ninja 500
|Aprilia RS 457
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 5.76 lakh
|Rs 4.22 – 4.37 lakh
|Engine
|451cc parallel-twin
|457cc parallel-twin
|Max Power
|45 PS, 9,000 rpm
|47 PS, 9,400 rpm
|Max Torque
|42.6 Nm, 6,000 rpm
|43.5 Nm, 6,700 rpm
|Top Speed
|~190 kmph
|~190 kmph
|Gearbox
|6-speed, slip-assist clutch
|6-speed, slip-assist clutch
|Kerb weight
|171 kg
|175 kg
|Seat height
|785 mm
|800 mm
|Front brake
|310 mm disc
|320 mm disc, radial caliper
|Mileage (reported)
|21 kmpl
|24 kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Engine and performance
On paper, both bikes are closely matched. The Ninja 500's 451cc parallel-twin makes 45 PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch. The RS 457's 457cc twin, built with a 270-degree crank for a richer exhaust note, produces a slightly higher 47 PS at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque.
The top speed of both bikes is around 190 kmph, so outright speed will not separate them on Indian roads. The Aprilia pulls ahead on electronics, with three riding modes, switchable traction control, and an optional quickshifter, features the Ninja 500 skips entirely.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Weight, handling and running costs
Kerb weight favours Kawasaki by a small margin. The Ninja 500 weighs 171 kg fully fuelled, compared with the RS 457's 175 kg, a gap most riders will barely notice. The Aprilia's aluminium frame and adjustable upside-down fork lean towards track use, while the Ninja's steel trellis frame and conventional fork favour comfort and predictability for daily riding.
Seat height tells a similar story. The Ninja 500's 785 mm seat is lower and easier for shorter riders to manage, while the RS 457's 800 mm seat sits slightly higher. On running costs, owners report mileage of around 21 kmpl for the Ninja 500, compared with 24 kmpl for the RS 457, a difference that adds up over regular city use.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which one is a smart choice?
For buyers chasing value, the Aprilia RS 457 is hard to beat. It costs over Rs 1.3 lakh less than the Ninja 500, makes marginally more power, and packs a richer feature list with riding modes and traction control. The Kawasaki's case rests on brand image, a slightly lighter chassis, and a more relaxed riding stance suited to commuting as much as weekend rides.
Buyers looking for lower running costs and more features for the price may find the Aprilia RS 457 a better value. However, those who prefer the Kawasaki Ninja badge and want a bike that is easier to handle at stops may feel the higher price of the Ninja 500 is worth it.
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