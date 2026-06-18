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  • /Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which sports bike is better to buy in 2026? Price, performance, top speed, mileage compared

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which sports bike is better to buy in 2026? Price, performance, top speed, mileage compared

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: For buyers chasing value, the Aprilia RS 457 is hard to beat. It costs over Rs 1.3 lakh less than the Ninja 500, makes marginally more power, and packs a richer feature list with riding modes and traction control.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which sports bike is better to buy in 2026? Price, performance, top speed, mileage compared
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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