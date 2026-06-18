/Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which sports bike is better to buy in 2026? Price, performance, top speed, mileage compared

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Ninja 500 in India at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), making the entry-level sports bike Rs 10,000 costlier and putting it head-to-head with the Aprilia RS 457, priced between Rs 4.22 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh. Both 450cc twins target young riders moving up from 300cc machines, but their price gap of over Rs 1.3 lakh raises a real question for Indian buyers: which one offers better value for money on paper and on the road?