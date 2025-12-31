Kawasaki Launches Updated Z650RS In India with E20-Compliant Engine; Check Price And Colour Options

Kawasaki Z650RS: Ahead of the new year 2026, Kawasaki has introduced the updated Z650RS in the Indian market, priced at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing minor but important updates to its neo-retro motorcycle. The latest version now comes with E20 fuel compatibility, aligning with India’s ethanol-blended fuel requirements. While the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, it gets a fresh colour option and a slight revision in performance figures.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS continues to use the same 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine seen on the previous model. The motor now complies with E20 fuel standards but remains mechanically unchanged. It produces 68hp of power and 62.1Nm of torque, which is 1.9Nm lower than the earlier version.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and delivers smooth and predictable performance, staying true to the bike’s retro-modern character. Kawasaki has already updated other models in its 650cc lineup, including the Ninja 650 and Versys 650, with similar E20 compatibility.

While the mechanical setup remains the same, Kawasaki has introduced a new paint scheme for the Z650RS. The latest version comes in a metallic blue shade combined with gold accents, replacing the earlier black-and-gold colour theme. The motorcycle continues to feature classic design elements such as a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and gold-finished alloy wheels.

The updated Kawasaki Z650RS has been priced at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs 14,000 more expensive than the previous model, which was priced at Rs 7.69 lakh.