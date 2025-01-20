Keen To Have Manufacturing In India, Visa Issue Not Affecting Operations: BYD

New Delhi: China's electric vehicle major BYD is keen to have manufacturing operations in India as soon as 'all factors' suggest a 'go ahead' and the plan is under constant evaluation, according to a top official of the company's Indian arm.

Despite the political tension between India and China resulting in visa issues, the company has not felt any impact of it on its operations in the country and has also found acceptance of its products from the 'pragmatic' Indian customers, BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business Rajeev Chauhan said.

In an interaction on the sidelines of the Auto Expo held as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, he said the company, which unveiled its premium electric SUV SEALION 7, will be considering the homologation route for more models to be able to sell more vehicles in India.

"These kinds of plans, manufacturing plans are constant evaluation which we are doing...We are keen, we would love to do that as soon as all factors suggest that go ahead you don't have any limitations about that," Chauhan said when asked about BYD's manufacturing plans in India.

In 2023, BYD's plans to set up an EV and battery manufacturing plant in India at an investment of USD 1 billion Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd was not approved by the Indian government.

Chauhan said at present the company does not have "any manufacturing contract" in India, adding at the moment there is no timeline when BYD could start manufacturing operations in India.

When asked if visa restrictions by India on Chinese nationals have had an impact on the company's operations, Chauhan said, "I really don't think so. We are sitting in India, we have Indian people working. So, we have a very close coordination, communication with them happening almost on a daily basis.".

Referring to recent reports on easing up on visas for Chinese visiting India, he said, "There is some opening up happening for the technical experts from China, they can come into India...What we sense is that there is an easing up on visa (restriction)".

Responding to a query on whether the response of Indian consumers has changed since the days when Chinese firms faced a backlash during India-China border clash a few years back, he said, "I think Indian consumers are pragmatic and the evidence is in the form of the response that we are getting."

He further said, "Personally I have not really seen any customers saying that 'because of being Chinese, I would not buy'. They really test, evaluate and see which car is suiting them, which car is trustworthy in terms of performance and product. I have never really experienced such kind of sentiment.".

In 2024, he said BYD India sold around 3,500 units and "2025 has to be better for sure and that is the bare minimum expectation" with four models to offer in the market.

The premium electric SUV SEALION 7 will add to the company's existing portfolio of mid sized SUV Atto 3, premium sedan SEAL, MPV eMAX7. Chauhan said with the Atto 3 homologated in India, it removes the cap on the total number of units that can be imported as completely built unit and the eMAX 7 is also in the process for homologation.

Homologation is the process of certifying vehicles for roadworthiness under rules specified by the government for all vehicles made or imported in the country through a certified agency.

BYD India has been importing its eMAX 7 and SEAL sedan under the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) vehicle certification, under which the SEALION 7 will also be imported. This puts a cap on the total number of vehicles allowed to be imported to 2,500 units across models.