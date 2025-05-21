Kia, BMW, Hyundai To Recall Over 16,000 Vehicles For Defective Components

Seoul: Kia, BMW Korea, and Hyundai Motor will voluntarily recall over 16,000 vehicles in South Korea due to manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said on Wednesday. According to South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, a total of 16,577 units across 14 models will be subject to recalls, reports Yonhap news agency.

Kia will recall 12,949 units of two models, including the Seltos, due to a defect in the high-pressure fuel pipe that may lead to fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire.

BMW will recall 2,213 units of 11 models, including the 520i, as improperly installed components in the 48V starter-generator may cause battery charging failure.

Hyundai will take corrective measures on 1,390 units of its Elec City hydrogen fuel cell buses due to the inadequate design of the hydrogen discharge port cap.

Last month, Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Man Truck & Bus Korea and two other foreign car brands voluntarily recalled over 117,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects.

The five companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Nissan Korea, recalled a combined 117,925 units across 49 models sold in South Korea.

Volvo recalled 95,573 units of eight models, including the XC60, due to a software error in the event data recorder that may result in driving information not being properly recorded.

Mercedes-Benz recalled 17,285 units of nine models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to insufficient durability in the brake hoses. Man Truck & Bus will recall 1,515 units across 24 models due to a defect in the central vehicle control system.

Jaguar Land Rover took corrective measures on 1,401 units of four models, including the New Range Rover P530 LWB, due to possible moisture entry in the rear camera that may obstruct driving.

Nissan recalled 591 units of the Pathfinder due to a defective hood part, which could allow the hood to open while driving.