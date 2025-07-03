Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Launch On...; Check Range, Expected Features And More

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Kia has shared a new teaser video of the upcoming Carens Clavis EV, which is set to launch in India on 15th July 2025. This new video gives a glimpse of its exterior, interior, and key features. While claiming that the Carens Clavis EV will deliver a range of 490km on a single charge, Kia has not yet revealed the battery size or power and torque details.

However, media reports suggest that the Carens Clavis EV may use the same powertrain options as the Hyundai Creta EV, which comes with two battery choices of 42kWh and 51.4kWh. The 42kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of 390km while the 51.4kWh battery provides a range of 473km. The larger battery pack on the Carens Clavis EV is expected to offer 490km of range on a full charge.

Interior And Key Features

The official video of Clavis EV reveals a dual-screen setup across the dashboard. It also shows a floating center console and a new wireless charging pad with some controls. The gear lever has been removed to create extra storage space. The EV version of the Clavis will follow a 7-seater layout and have a light shade cabin theme. Its expected features include:

-- Dual-screen setup

-- Dual camera dashcam with mobile app

-- 8-speaker Bose sound system

-- Auto-dimming IRVM with Kia Connect controls

-- 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

-- Ventilated front seats

-- First row passenger seat sliding lever

-- 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

-- Dual-pan panoramic sunroof

-- Air purifier with AQI display

-- Leatherette upholstery

-- Ambient lighting

-- Level 2 ADAS

EV-Specific Design

It features some EV-specific design elements. At the front, it gets a closed-off grille with a charging port hidden behind a silver charging flap. A revised bumper and ice-cube LED fog lamps give it a fresh look. It also gets new dual-tone aero-style alloy wheels, replacing the standard design found on the ICE version.