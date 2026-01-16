Advertisement
NewsAutoKia Carens Clavis New HTE(EX) Trim Launched At Rs 12.55 Lakh - Details
AUTO NEWS

Kia Carens Clavis New HTE(EX) Trim Launched At Rs 12.55 Lakh - Details

Kia announced a new HTE(EX) trim for its Carens Clavis (ICE) lineup. The newly introduced trim is available across all ICE powertrains.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kia India, one of the country’s leading automakers, announced a new HTE(EX) trim for its Carens Clavis (ICE) lineup. The newly introduced trim is available across all ICE powertrains, including G1.5 petrol, G1.5 turbo-petrol and D1.5 diesel, and is offered exclusively in a 7-seater configuration.

Priced at Rs 12,54,900 for G1.5 petrol, Rs 13,41,900 for G1.5 turbo-petrol and Rs 14,52,900 for D1.5 diesel, the new trim claims to deliver strong value across the powertrains. All prices are ex-showroom. Notably, the HTE (EX) also marks the first-time introduction of a sunroof in the G1.5 petrol powertrain of Carens Clavis.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said, “The introduction of the HTE (EX) trim for Carens Clavis (ICE) range is a direct outcome of listening closely to our customers and understanding what they value most."

He further said, "By incorporating comfort and convenience features that they actively want, including the first-ever skylight sunroof in the G1.5 powertrain of Carens Clavis, and offering them across all powertrains, we are making our Carens Clavis lineup an even more compelling choice for families."

Positioned above the existing HTE(O), the HTE(EX) trim enhances the overall ownership experience by offering a suite of premium comfort and convenience features that customers have consistently sought in this segment, the company said in an official statement. 

It mentioned, "The additions include an electric sunroof, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), LED DRLs and position lamps, LED cabin lamps and an auto up/down driver-side power window. With these enhancements, Kia aims to make premium features more accessible to a wider customer base."

The full lineup of Kia Carens Clavis ranges between Rs 11.08 lakh and Rs 20.71 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in more than 30 variants. Its rivals include Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

