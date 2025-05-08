Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled - Check Features, Specifications And More

Kia Carens Clavis: The new Kia Carens Clavis, an updated and more premium version of the Carens, has finally been unveiled in India. Kia will start accepting bookings for the Carens Clavis from 9th May, 2025, at a token amount of Rs 25,000. It received several cosmetic and feature enhancements over the standard Carens. While both models - Carens and Carens Clavis - will be sold alongside, the latter is available in 7 trims – HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK Plus, HTK Plus (O), HTX and HTX Plus.

The 7-seats configuration is standard, while the 6-seater layout is reserved for the range-topping HTX Plus trim. It gets a refreshed interior with a redesigned dashboard and a new two-spoke steering wheel, inspired by the Kia Syros. The highlight is the dual 22.62-inch screen setup—one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. In contrast, the older Carens features a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 12.5-inch LCD cluster.

The Clavis is packed with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a dual-view dashcam, and second-row seats that slide and recline.

On the safety side, it comes with standard 6 airbags. It also gets a Level 2 ADAS package offering functions like driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance and more. It also includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a blind spot monitor.

The Clavis looks more modern than the Carens. The front gets a blacked-out grille, a tweaked bumper with a silver faux skid plate, sharp 3-pod LED headlamps with DRLs, and larger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a star-shaped design. Other visual elements include black cladding on the wheel arches, silver door handles, roof rails, and an updated rear with a new bumper, LED taillamps, and a full-width light bar.

Under the hood, the Clavis offers the same engine options as the Carens: a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol (115bhp/144Nm), a 1.5l turbo-petrol (160bhp/253Nm), and a 1.5L diesel (116bhp/250Nm).

All three are paired with a 6-speed manual. The turbo-petrol also gets optional 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT gearboxes, while the diesel engine is also available with a 6-speed automatic.