Kia Carens launch date revealed, official fuel efficiency leaked

Kia India on December of 2021, unveiled the Carens for the Indian as well as global markets, making it the fourth product from the South Korean automaker following Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet in India. Kia Carens will go on sale in the Indian market on February 15th and today we bring you the official fuel consumption figures for all the possible powertrains combinations offered by Kia India.

As we have mentioned before, Kia Carens is powered by the same engine option powering the Kia Seltos which are the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol making 115 PS and 144 Nm output and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine making 115PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual only whereas the turbo petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual as well as a 7-speed DCT transmission is also on offer. The diesel engine is mated to 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

With the engine options sorted, let's see the official fuel efficiency figures of this car according to their powertrains. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes only in a 6-speed manual claims a mileage of 15.7 km/l. The 1.4-litre petrol with manual transmission claims a mileage of 16.2 km/l where as the 7-speed DCT version claims a mileage of 16.5 km/l. The diesel version of the Carens claims a mileage of 21.3 km/l with manual and 18.4 km/l with the automatic.

Kia Carens will be offered in 5 trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Kia Carens will also host many first-in-class features such as 26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD touchscreen navigation with next generation Kia Connect, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof and more.

This SUV inspired MPV will be available in 8 different colour options like Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

Kia Carens will also have the Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package which includes 6 Airbags, all wheel disc brakes, ESC, ABS and more.The Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 20 lakh.

