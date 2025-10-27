Kia Carens Now Gets A CNG Option - Check Price, Features And More

2025 Kia Carens CNG: Kia has added a new CNG fuel option to its popular Carens MPV lineup. The CNG kit can be fitted at the dealer level for an additional Rs 77,900 over the petrol-powered Premium (O) variant, which costs Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This CNG setup is government-approved and sourced from Lovato, coming with a 3-year or 1 lakh km third-party warranty. However, the official power, torque, and mileage figures of the new 2025 Kia Carens CNG are yet to be revealed.

Price (Ex-showroom)

2025 Kia Carens Premium (O) Petrol MT- Rs 10.99 lakh

2025 Kia Carens Premium (O) Petrol MT with CNG- Rs 11.77 lakh

Similar to the standard Premium (O) petrol variant, the Carens CNG variant is packed with many features, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, 4-speaker audio system, rear-view camera, leather-fabric upholstery, and digital instrument cluster. For safety, it includes electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more.

The Carens offers two engine options: a 1.5L petrol (115hp/144 Nm) and a 1.5L diesel (116hp/250 Nm). Both engine comes with a 6-speed MT. The petrol Carens delivers a mileage of up to 16.5 kmpl, while the diesel variant returns 21.5 kmpl. The CNG kit option is only available with the 1.5L petrol engine option.

While the Carens doesn’t have a direct rival, it competes with MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Toyota Innova Crysta. It also serves as a more affordable alternative to the Kia Carens Clavis, which sits higher in the lineup.

In terms of design, the Carens gets a boxy silhouette with SUV-like styling cues such as thick body cladding, a flat bonnet, and a connected taillamp setup at the rear. The cabin is designed for comfort, with rear sunshades, tilt-adjustable steering, and ample space for seven passengers.