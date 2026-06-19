/Kia cars to become costlier from THIS date; Here's what company says

New Delhi: Kia cars are going to be costlier from next month as the company announced a price hike across its model lineup, citing rising input costs and higher operational expenses. It will increase the prices by up to 2%, effective 1st July 2026.
In an official statement, the company said the price revision will be applicable across its model range. The extent of the price hike, however, will vary across models and variants.
It said, "The revision is necessitated by rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure." It further said that the company has tried to limit the burden on customers by absorbing a substantial portion of the increased costs.
"Kia India remains committed to offering its customers the best-in-class products and ownership experience and has endeavoured to keep the price increase to a minimum by absorbing a significant portion of the cost escalation internally," it said.
The announcement comes at a time when several automakers are adjusting prices to offset rising production expenses. Recently, Tata Motors also announced that it will increase prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 2.5 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026, citing rising commodity prices and higher input costs.
Tata Motors said, "The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. The increase will vary depending on the model and variant."
The latest price revisions by Kia India and Tata Motors reflect the continued impact of higher raw material and operating costs on automakers. To manage rising expenses, manufacturers are revising prices while attempting to limit the impact on buyers.
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