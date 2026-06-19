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Kia cars to become costlier from THIS date; Here's what company says

The company said the price revision will be applicable across its model range. The extent of the price hike, however, will vary across models and variants.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Kia cars to become costlier from THIS date; Here's what company says
Image Credit: Kia cars to become costlier from THIS date; Here&#039;s what company says

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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