Kia India Crosses 60,000 SUV Deliveries Via Rail Network

New Delhi: Kia India has transported over 60,000 SUVs via the railway network to the northern, eastern, and western regions of the country. According to Kia, the newly launched double-decker train boasts a transport capacity of up to 264 cars--more than two and a half times that of a standard train, which typically carries around 100 cars.

This increased capacity will optimize operational efficiency, shorten transit times, and cater to the surging demand in India's rapidly expanding automotive industry. Furthermore, when combined with road transportation, this solution will contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint associated with vehicle logistics.

In a move that is set to revolutionize the automotive logistics sector, Kia India has flagged off India's first double-decker freight train dedicated to transporting SUVs from Penukonda railway station on Tuesday.

This initiative is designed to enhance the efficiency of car transportation across the country, significantly increasing the vehicle load capacity per train and streamlining the supply chain.

Commenting on this milestone, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "The launch of India's first double-decker freight train for SUVs is a significant step in modernizing the country's transportation infrastructure."

He added, "With reduced transit times, the waiting period for our cars will decrease, allowing SUVs delivered to our customers faster. This innovative, efficient, and eco-friendly logistics solution will help accelerate our progress toward meeting our annual growth targets, while reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable, cleaner, and connected future."

This initiative is expected to streamline operations for auto manufacturers and logistics providers, reinforcing India's infrastructure and sustainability goals.

As the first-of-its-kind double-decker train dedicated to SUVs, it sets the stage for further innovations in logistics, aligning with the government's vision of establishing the country as a global manufacturing hub and a leader in sustainable solutions.