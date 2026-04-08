Kia India launches nationwide ‘summer service camp’: Free inspection, discounts up to 20%

If you are planning to get your Kia car checked before peak summer, a new nationwide service initiative may help vehicle owners prepare better for rising temperatures. Kia India has announced a summer service programme covering hundreds of service centres across the country.

The service camp will be conducted in phases between April 6 and May 12, 2026. It will begin with the North, West, and East regions in the first phase, followed by another phase in the East, and will conclude in the South. The initiative will be carried out across 497 authorised workshops.

As part of the programme, customers will be offered a free 20-point vehicle inspection. A major focus will be on air-conditioning performance, which is crucial during extreme heat. The checks aim to identify potential issues early and improve vehicle reliability in high temperatures.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Discounts and service benefits

Vehicle owners can avail up to 20 percent discounts on air-conditioner-related services and seasonal maintenance packages. Additional benefits include at least 5 percent off on select genuine accessories and 10 percent discounts on roadside assistance plans. A complimentary exterior wash is also being offered.

Additional customer services

The initiative also includes pre-owned car evaluations under the company’s certified programme. Referral benefits are part of the campaign, allowing customers to explore upgrade options while assessing the value of their existing vehicles.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Spy images reveal changes at front, rear, and gearbox; Check expected price, key specs)

Booking and network reach

Customers can book service appointments through the MyKia app, the official website, toll-free helplines, or by visiting authorised dealerships. With a network of 862 service touchpoints across 390 cities, the company aims to strengthen after-sales support and improve the overall ownership experience during the summer months.