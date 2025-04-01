Kia India Registers 19.3% Growth In Domestic Sales In March 2025

New Delhi: Kia India recorded domestic sales of 25,525 units, reflecting a 19.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth compared to 21,400 units in March 2024. The Kia Sonet remained the top contributor to overall sales, accounting for 30 per cent of the total volume, followed by the Seltos (26 per cent), Carens (22 per cent), and the Syros (20 per cent).

Kia India sold 75,576 units in Q1 2025, a 15.6 per cent increase over the 65,369 units sold in the same period last year. For the financial year 2024-25, Kia India achieved total sales of 2,55,207 units, registering a 4 per cent growth compared to 2,45,634 units in FY 2023-24.

On the export front, the company shipped 26,892 units overseas, reinforcing its global presence and expanding its footprint in international markets. One of the key highlights of the quarter was the debut of the Kia Syros, which has already achieved 15,986-unit sales since its launch.

Commenting on the company's performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, "Our strong sales growth is a testament to the trust our customers have in Kia's products and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Kia Syros within just two months of its launch reaffirms our understanding of evolving consumer preferences and our ability to cater to them effectively."

He added, "As we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our portfolio, we remain focused on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. With this momentum, we are confident of further solidifying Kia's position as one of India's most loved auto brands."