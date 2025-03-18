Kia India To Increase Car Prices By Up To 3% From April 1

New Delhi: Kia India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its entire lineup, which will take effect from April 1. The company stated that the decision was driven by rising commodity prices and increasing supply chain costs.

“As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India.

He added that due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing the prices by up to 3 per cent across all Kia models, effective from April 1, 2025.

“While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia,” Brar stated.

However, the company informed that to minimise the impact on the customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.

Kia India has established itself as a strong player in the domestic automobile market, having sold a total of 1.45 million units in India and overseas markets combined. The Seltos remains the company's best-selling model, with over 690,000 units sold.

The Sonet follows closely with more than 500,000 units, while the Carens has recorded over 232,000 sales. The Carnival has also contributed to Kia's success, with more than 15,000 units sold.