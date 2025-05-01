Advertisement
Kia Sales Up By 18.3% At 23,623 Units In April 2025

Kia India reported 23,623 units sold in the domestic market, registering an 18.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth over 19,968 units sold in April 2024.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Kia India reported 23,623 units sold in the domestic market, registering an 18.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth over 19,968 units sold in April 2024.

The Sonet led Kia’s sales with 8,068 units, followed by the Seltos at 6,135 units. The Carens maintained its strong demand with 5,259 units, while the newly launched Syros added a promising 4,000 units to the total. 

The premium MPV Carnival Limousine contributed 161 units to the monthly figures. In CY’25, following the successful launch of the Syros, Kia India has recorded a 16.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to the same period last year.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, "We are pleased by the strong start to CY’25, underscored by the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros."

"As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations," he added. Kia India is all set to unveil its new offering, Clavis, on May 8th. 

Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK