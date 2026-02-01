Advertisement
Kia sells 27,603 cars in January 2026, registers 10.3% y-o-y growth

Kia India recorded a total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 10.3% over 25,025 units sold in January 2025.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Kia sells 27,603 cars in January 2026, registers 10.3% y-o-y growth

New Delhi: Kia India, one of the country’s leading mass-premium automakers, commenced the calendar year 2026 on a positive note. It recorded a total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 10.3% over 25,025 units sold in January 2025. Notably, Seltos and Sonet are Kia's top two best-selling models, accounting for the majority of volume. 

The company, in an official statement, said, "The performance reflects the company’s sustained growth, resilient demand across key segments, and increasing preference for Kia’s differentiated product offerings among Indian consumers." Currently, Kia India has a network of 841 touchpoints across 376 cities nationwide.

It further said, "The company’s sales momentum in January was driven by consistent demand across its portfolio, with an encouraging market response to the all-new Kia Seltos, sustained performance of the Kia Sonet, and continued customer traction for the Kia Carens Clavis and the Clavis EV."

"With a well-balanced product portfolio, Kia India remains well-positioned to sustain momentum in the coming months. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to enriching overall brand experience by responding to evolving customer expectations through timely product enhancements backed by a customer-centric approach," it added.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand. The positive response to the new-generation Seltos, steady demand for the Sonet, and growing popularity of the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV, underline the strength and balance of our portfolio."

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

