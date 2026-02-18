Kia Seltos achieves 6 lakh sales milestone

Kia Seltos sales milestone: Kia India announced that the Seltos has crossed 6 lakh cumulative sales in India since its launch in 2019, reflecting sustained customer acceptance across variants and establishing the model as one of the most consistent performers in the mid-SUV segment. Notably, the second-generation Kia Seltos was launched in India on January 2, 2026, with prices ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its key rivals include Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and MG Astor.

Official statement

Commenting on the milestone, Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Crossing 6 lakh sales reflects sustained customer preference for a product that delivers strong fundamentals in design, safety, technology and performance. Seltos expanded expectations in the mid-SUV segment by offering features and configurations that were not widely available at the time of its launch."

The company, in an official statement, said, "Safety and technology played a central role in driving acceptance. Over successive updates, the model expanded its offering to include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enhanced connectivity solutions and a broader safety package. The continued 29% contribution from top trims indicates that customers are increasingly opting for higher levels of safety, comfort and digital integration, while sustained demand across entry and mid variants reflects the model’s balanced value proposition."

Features

With segment-leading length at 4,460mm and enhanced width at 1,830 mm, along with a longer wheelbase at 2,690 mm, the new Seltos is one of the most feature-loaded SUVs in the segment. It offers dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment system and one for the digital instrument cluster), along with a 5-inch climate control display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

For safety, it is equipped with a robust 24 Standard Safety Pack including 6 airbags, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and more, along with Level-2 ADAS with 21 autonomous features, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts and more.

Engine options

The SUV comes with three engine options: a Smartstream G1.5 Petrol, Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol, and a 1.5L CRDi VGT unit. Transmission choices include 6MT, 6iMT, IVT, 7DCT and 6AT.