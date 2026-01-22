Kia Sonet achieves 5 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi: Kia India, one of the country’s leading mass-premium automakers, today announced a significant milestone for its subcompact SUV, the Kia Sonet, crossing 5 lakh vehicle unit sales in the Indian market. The Sonet emerged as a key pillar of the brand, accounting for nearly 35% of domestic volumes. Additionally, Kia exported over 100,000 units of Sonet to nearly 70 markets, including the MEA, Central and South America, Mexico and the APAC region.

Official Statement

Kia, in an official statement, said, "Customer response to the Sonet has remained consistently strong across urban and emerging markets. It has exceeded the annual sales mark of 1 lakh units for two consecutive years, demonstrating sustained customer confidence."

Celebrating the landmark achievement, Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Crossing the 5 lakh sales milestone for the Sonet is a moment of pride for all of us at Kia India. This journey reinforces how our focus on delivering meaningful design, advanced technology, and dependable performance has resonated with buyers across the country."

Kia Sonet Prices And Rivals

Currently, the Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 7.30 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in more than 15 variants. The Kia Sonet continues to rival sub-4 meter SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and more. In terms of sales volume, the segment is dominated by Brezza and Nexon.

Kia Sonet Engine Options

It comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83PS), 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS) and 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS). Transmission options include: 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter.

Kia Sonet Key Features

Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, electric single-pane sunroof, ventilated Seats, paddle shifters, connected car technology, six airbags, ABS, front parking sensors, ADAS, and more.