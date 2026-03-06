Kia Sonet diesel with 6-speed torque converter - Performance, ride quality and handling

Kia Sonet diesel with 6-speed torque converter: The Kia Sonet has been one of the most popular compact SUVs in India, offering a wide range of powertrains, including 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, paired with either a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT (torque converter). Recently, I (Lakshya Rana) have spent a good amount of time with its diesel version with a 6-speed torque converter.

Under the hood, the Sonet uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine that also powers the bigger Kia Seltos. The engine output remains the same at 116 PS and 250 Nm, delivering a nice balance of performance and efficiency. However, engine noise and vibrations can be felt inside the cabin, especially during aggressive acceleration.

City driving

This is where most people use their cars, and the Sonet diesel feels quite comfortable here. The engine has enough power, even at the lower rpm and slow speeds, to move the car without stress. Overtaking is easy, and you rarely feel the need to push the engine hard.

In bumper-to-bumper traffic, the driving experience stays relaxed. The gearbox shifts smoothly. At lower speeds, you might notice the gear changes slightly, but once you pick up speed, the shifts become almost unnoticeable. Fuel efficiency in the city is also reasonable.

In my experience, the Sonet diesel returns around 13 kmpl in the city, which in my case was Delhi.

Highway performance

Things get even better when you take the car on the highway. The diesel engine produces a strong torque of 250 Nm, and that makes highway driving easy. You don't have to plan overtakes too much. Press the accelerator and the car gathers speed quickly.

Compared to the turbo-petrol engine, high-speed overtakes are not as quick. But for most drivers, the performance will feel more than sufficient. Crossing triple-digit speeds is effortless, and the car can cruise comfortably for long distances.

The automatic gearbox also works well here. It drops gears quickly when you need more power. Kia even offers paddle shifters, which is a nice feature if you need a little more control while driving. On the highway, fuel efficiency improves too. You can expect around 15 kmpl or a bit more.

Kia Sonet ride quality

Ride quality is another area where the Sonet performs fairly well. The suspension setup is slightly stiff. That means the ride is not extremely plush or cushioned, but it still manages bad roads without much trouble. Small potholes and rough patches are handled nicely.

However, sharp bumps need to be taken slowly. If you hit them at speed, the suspension makes a noticeable thud sound inside the cabin, and that's a nice feeling.

At highway speeds, the car feels stable. It stays planted even over expansion joints or undulations. Though on rough concrete highways, some up-down movement can be felt at the rear.

Kia Sonet handling

Handling is predictable, too. The steering is light, which makes driving in city traffic very easy and parking convenient. But if you take the Sonet to a hill station, you will still enjoy driving it.

The body roll is controlled, and the car feels safe around corners. Overall, the Sonet manages a nice balance of ride and comfort, making it easy to live with.

Alternatives

Other cars worth considering as alternatives to the Kia Sonet diesel include the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. All three are also available with diesel engines.