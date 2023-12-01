Kia Sonet Facelift Launch Date Confirmed; Teaser Video Reveals Crisp Details - WATCH

Kia Indian is all set to take the veils off the facelifted Sonet. The revamped version of the compact SUV was in the works for quite some time. The South Korean manufacturer has now released the official teaser video of the upcoming SUV, which reveals some crisp details about its design and features. The SUV will be officially revealed on December 14. Once launched, it will continue to rival its existing set of competitors - Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and more. If you are planning to add one to your garage, know all about it here.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Design

The compact-SUV will now feature revised headlamp assembly with a sabre-tooth-like chrome element on the sides. Also, the Sonet facelift with this nip and tuck job gets slender LED front fog lamps. A wider grille and lower air dam are utilised for a bolder front facet. The alloy wheel design will also be fresh on the Sonet. Revisions around the rear include connected tail lamps with squarish theme.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Interior

The dashboard layout remains unchanged but is expected to come in various colour treatments. The instrument cluster could be a new 10.25-inch unit, like its elder sibling. The teaser, however, reveals the updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit from the facelifted Seltos. A new 8-speaker Bose sound system is likely to be on the cards, along with ADAS. The Sonet is expected to come with 6 airbags as a standard affair across the range.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Engine & Gearbox

The Sonet could retain its outgoing set of powertrains - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is one of the few compact SUVs which are offered with the option of an oil burner. In all likelihood, Kia is expected to retain it in the Sonet.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Price & Launch Date

The new Kia Sonet facelift is expected to launch in the country by early next year or the end of this year, as the Sonet will be globally unveiled on December 14. Talking of price, a small increment will certainly be seen in the prices. It is anticipated to carry a starting price of around Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom.