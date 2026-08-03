/Kia Sorento bookings now open in India; Strong-hybrid powertrain confirmed

New Delhi: All-new Kia Sorento is set to arrive in India soon as the brand's first hybrid offering. Kia India has officially opened bookings for the upcoming Sorento SUV and dropped a teaser ahead of its launch. You can book the Sorento at your nearest Kia dealership or through the brand's website.
The teaser offers a first glimpse of the SUV's silhouette and design language. However, it keeps most of the SUV hidden, but a few things are visible. You can spot T-shaped daytime running lights, vertically stacked LED headlights, and partially visible fog lamps. It also shows off prominent roof rails and the SUV's long, stretched-out profile.
Kia hasn't shown the interior yet. But going by the global model and test mules already spotted in India, expect dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.
Spy shots have also revealed an electronic parking brake and a rotary gear selector on the centre console. Globally, the Sorento comes in 5, 6, and 7-seat layouts. The India-spec version is expected to offer just the 6 and 7-seat options.
Powertrain
Kia has confirmed the Sorento will get a strong-hybrid powertrain. Exact numbers haven't been shared yet, but the India-spec model is expected to use the same 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid setup sold abroad, making 238hp and 380Nm. This hybrid system draws power from a 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, and a six-speed automatic gearbox handles gear changes.
Expected price and rivals
According to reports, Kia is likely to price the Sorento around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it'll go up against premium SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.
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