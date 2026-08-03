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  • /Kia Sorento bookings now open in India; Strong-hybrid powertrain confirmed

Kia Sorento bookings now open in India; Strong-hybrid powertrain confirmed

The teaser offers a first glimpse of the SUV's silhouette and design language. However, it keeps most of the SUV hidden, but a few things are visible.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Kia Sorento bookings now open in India; Strong-hybrid powertrain confirmed
Image Credit: Kia Sorento bookings now open in India; Strong-hybrid powertrain confirmed

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Kia Sorento bookings now open in India; Strong-hybrid powertrain confirmed
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