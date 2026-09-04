/Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more

New Delhi: Kia has finally launched the Sorento in India, and prices start at Rs 27.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It's the facelifted version of the fourth-generation Sorento, which first launched globally back in 2023. You get six trims to choose from: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(A), HTX, and HTX(A). Kia offers two engine choices: a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid or a 2.2-litre diesel. Only the top two trims, HTX and HTX(A), come with all-wheel drive. Prices go all the way up to Rs 40.19 lakh for the fully loaded version.