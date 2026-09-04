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  • /Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more

Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more

The Sorento will go up against the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron in India.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more
Image Credit: Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more
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