/Kia Sorento launched in India at Rs 27.99 lakh - Features, specs and more

New Delhi: Kia has finally launched the Sorento in India, and prices start at Rs 27.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It's the facelifted version of the fourth-generation Sorento, which first launched globally back in 2023. You get six trims to choose from: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(A), HTX, and HTX(A). Kia offers two engine choices: a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid or a 2.2-litre diesel. Only the top two trims, HTX and HTX(A), come with all-wheel drive. Prices go all the way up to Rs 40.19 lakh for the fully loaded version.
Powertrains
Let's talk engines. The hybrid setup pairs a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, making 180hp and 265Nm, with an electric motor that adds another 65hp and 264Nm. Power goes through a 6-speed automatic gearbox to either the front wheels or all four, depending on the trim. This makes the Sorento the only strong hybrid in India with a turbocharged petrol engine, since every other option here uses a naturally aspirated one.
If you pick diesel, you get a 2.2-litre engine with 193hp and 442Nm, paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. Like the hybrid, you can have it in FWD or AWD. Sorento comes with four standard drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport and Smart, and AWD versions add three terrain modes: snow, sand and mud.
Design and features
On the outside, the Sorento carries Kia's familiar tiger-nose grille with a honeycomb pattern and chrome trim. The headlights are stacked vertically, with Y-shaped LED DRLs. Down the side, you get 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and chrome around the windows. At the back, wraparound taillights and dual exhaust tips round off the look.
Step inside and you'll find two dual-screen layouts, both 12.3 inches, similar to what you get in the Seltos and Syros, but it misses out on the 5-inch climate control touchscreen in the centre. Kia has added something new here too. You can personalise the display themes with nine options from Marvel, Pixar and Disney, a first for any Kia sold in India.
Other features include a 12-speaker Bose system, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 4-spoke steering wheel, a rotary drive selector dial, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, ventilated seats with power adjustability, a powered tailgate and more. It also gets real-time generative AI, which is a first for any Sorento available globally.
Safety features
On safety, you get 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear dashcams, a digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM), auto parking assistance, front and rear dashcams, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level 2+ ADAS. Buyers can also pick between a 6-seat layout with captain chairs, or a more practical 7-seat bench setup.
Rivals
The Sorento will go up against the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron in India.
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