Kia Syros Crosses 20K Bookings; AT Variants Account For Over 38%

New Delhi: Kia India witnessed an overwhelming customer response for its Syros SUV with 20,163 bookings so far. Syros with petrol-powered engines accounted for 67% of the total bookings, and the remaining 33% of customers opted for diesel engines, the company said in an official statement, adding that 46% of buyers are inclined towards owning the top variants. Glacier White Pearl emerged as the most preferred colour with 32% of bookings followed by Aurora Black Pearl and Frost Blue with 26% and 20%, respectively. The automatic transmission variants accounted for more than 38% of total bookings.

The pre-booking for the Syros began on January 3, 2025, and the SUV was officially launched on February 1, 2025, at a price range of Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with ADAS features are available at an additional cost of Rs 80,000 over and above the price of the top trim.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and National Head Sales & Marketing, said, “We are truly delighted by the exceptional response to the Syros in such a short period. We are confident that Syros will not only set new benchmarks for the industry but will also become a disruptor in the sub-compact SUV segment."

Safety remains a top priority for 18% of customers opting for HTX+(O) ADAS-equipped variant which boasts a 20-item Hi-Standard Safety package, featuring 16 autonomous Level-2 ADAS, the company said.

"Bookings are for higher-end trims, highlighting the strong demand for premium variants. This is a clear indication of the growing preference among Indian consumers for advanced features and high-tech offerings, positioning the Syros as a premium choice for discerning customers," it added.