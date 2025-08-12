Kia Syros EV Spotted In India - Expected Launch, Price And Features

Kia Syros EV: The upcoming Kia Syros EV has been spotted testing for the first time, giving us an early look at what Kia’s latest electric SUV might bring to the market. While the official launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected to arrive in India sometime between January and March 2026, sold alongside the ICE-powered Syros.

Pricing for the Syros EV is likely to be between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Kia is betting big on its EV lineup, with the Syros and the recently unveiled Carens Clavis EV. According to the reports, Kia estimated that both vehicles could contribute a combined 50,000-60,000 units in sales by 2026.

Even under heavy camouflage, the Syros EV’s boxy design was evident, with its headlights, tail-lights, and alloy wheels peeking through. The test mule also sports a radar unit on the front grille for ADAS features, outside rearview mirrors, parking sensors, and a tall greenhouse area above the beltline.

The brake callipers on the test mule were finished in a lime green shade. Usually, Kia reserves this colour for its performance EVs like the EV9 GT in international markets. The charging port is positioned on the front right fender.

While the interior wasn’t revealed in the spy shots, it’s expected to borrow most of its features from the ICE version. That means it could get dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, reclining, sliding and ventilated second-row seats, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

The Syros EV is built on the same K1 platform as the Hyundai Inster EV. It’s likely to offer front-wheel drive and could share Hyundai’s 42kWh and 49kWh battery packs. For reference, the Inster EV delivers a WLTP-certified range of around 300km with the smaller pack and up to 355km with the larger one in the global market.