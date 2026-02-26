Kia Syros EV: Spy images reveal boxy design, FWD setup ahead of India launch; Check expected price

Kia Syros EV: The upcoming Kia Syros EV has been spied testing in India, revealing new details about the brand’s entry-level electric SUV. The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but visible design cues suggest that it is the electric version of the Syros subcompact SUV. The model is expected to launch in India later this year. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15–20 lakh (ex-showroom). Once the Syros EV goes on sale, it will compete against rivals like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

Kia Syros EV: Design changes

Spy shots show a boxy silhouette similar to the ICE version, along with a charging flap placed on the front left quarter panel. The alloy wheels appear to be the same 17-inch units as the ICE model, but the test vehicle featured neon green brake calipers. The rear bumper looks slightly revised, with a mix of body-coloured and black panels, though the camouflage hides clear details. Revised roof rails are also visible and may help improve aerodynamics.

The vertically stacked LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, LED tail-lights, ADAS radar sensor, and 360-degree camera setup appear similar to the ICE version. However, Kia may introduce a slightly different front bumper in the production model to distinguish the EV from its petrol counterpart.

Kia Syros EV: Platform and powertrain

The Syros EV will be built on the Inster-derived K1 platform and will be offered in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration. Reportedly, it will share its platform with the Hyundai Inster EV, which is sold overseas. While official powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, the Inster EV comes with 42kWh and 49kWh battery pack options, offering a claimed range of up to 369km.

Kia Syros EV: Features

The interior has not been spotted yet, but it is likely to retain the layout of the ICE version. Features may include dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and wireless charging. EV-specific additions such as V2L and V2V capabilities could also be offered.