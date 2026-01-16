Advertisement
AUTO NEWS

Kia Syros Gets New HTK(EX) Trim - Check Price, Features & Engine Options

Kia today expanded the Syros SUV lineup with the introduction of the new HTK (EX) trim, priced at Rs 9.89 lakh for petrol powertrain and Rs 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for diesel.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Kia Syros Gets New HTK(EX) Trim - Check Price, Features & Engine Options

New Delhi: Kia today expanded the Syros SUV lineup with the introduction of the new HTK (EX) trim, priced at Rs 9.89 lakh for petrol powertrain and Rs 10.64 lakh for diesel. Based on the HTK(O), the HTK(EX) trim comes equipped with LED DRLs, headlamps and tail-lamps, and R16 alloy wheels, enhancing the overall style quotient.

Kia Syros HTK(EX) Features
The HTK(EX) also offers a host of premium comfort and convenience enhancements, including an electric sunroof, streamlined door handles, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a rear parking camera with sensors. 

Its safety package comprises over 20 robust features, including ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Six Airbags and Vehicle Stability Management, among others. Based on the reinforced K1 platform, it received a 5-star rating from BNCAP.

Official Statement
Commenting on the introduction of the new trim, Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "At Kia, customer insights guide every product decision we make. The introduction of the HTK(EX) trim for Syros reflects our constant focus on responding to customer feedback and delivering meaningful value."

He further mentioned, "By expanding the lineup at an attractive price point, we aim to make our SUV more accessible while continuing to offer the features and quality that customers expect from Kia." 

Kia Syros Trims And Price Range
With the expansion of the Syros line-up with new HTK (EX) trim, customers now have an option to choose from seven different trims - HTK, HTK (O), HTK (EX), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+ (O) - priced between Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros Engine Options
The Kia Syros HTK (EX) offers both the 120hp 1-litre turbo-petrol and the 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine options, paired with a manual gearbox.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends

