Kia Syros Variant-Wise Price List: Features And Specifications

Kia Syros's Price List: Kia has officially launched the Syros in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTK petrol MT variant and going up to Rs 17.79 lakh for the top-spec HTX+ (O) diesel automatic with ADAS. The petrol versions range between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh. Bookings are open, and deliveries are set to commence by mid-February. Kia has already sent the Syros for Bharat NCAP testing.

Kia Syros Petrol Variants

-- HTK MT- Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTK (O) MT- Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTK+ MT- Rs 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTX MT- Rs 13.30 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTK+ AT- Rs 12.80 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTX AT- Rs 14.60 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTK+ AT- Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTX+ (ADAS) AT- Rs 16.80 lakh, ex-showroom

Kia Syros Diesel Variants

-- HTK (O)- Rs 11 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTK+ - Rs 12.50 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTX- Rs 14.30 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTX+ AT- Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom

-- HTX+ (ADAS) AT- Rs 17.80 lakh, ex-showroom

Key Features

It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver display, a 5-inch climate control display with auto AC, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front and rear seats, 4-way powered driver seats, a push-button start/stop and 64-color ambient lighting.

It comes with 6 airbags (as standard), ESC, a reversing camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and ADAS Level 2 features such as lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring. It also gets front parking sensors, a 360 camera, and more.

Engine Options

It comes with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), mated with a 6-speed MT or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission DCT and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) paired with 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT.