/Kia to launch two new models in India - An EV and a hybrid SUV

Kia India has shared teaser videos hinting at two upcoming models, both likely to debut in the second half of July 2026. Based on the teasers and earlier reports, the electric model is expected to be the Syros EV, while the hybrid-powered one is likely the Sorento. Kia had already announced both these launches at its global investor day earlier this year, so this isn't entirely a surprise. But the details are worth knowing.