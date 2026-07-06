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Kia to launch two new models in India - An EV and a hybrid SUV

Kia India has shared teaser videos hinting at two upcoming models, both likely to debut in the second half of July 2026.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Kia to launch two new models in India - An EV and a hybrid SUV
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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