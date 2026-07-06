/Kia to launch two new models in India - An EV and a hybrid SUV

Kia India has shared teaser videos hinting at two upcoming models, both likely to debut in the second half of July 2026. Based on the teasers and earlier reports, the electric model is expected to be the Syros EV, while the hybrid-powered one is likely the Sorento. Kia had already announced both these launches at its global investor day earlier this year, so this isn't entirely a surprise. But the details are worth knowing.
Kia Syros EV
The Syros EV will be the electric version of the existing ICE Syros and will sit on the same K1 platform. Test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads, and Kia is expected to introduce EV-specific design changes to visually separate it from the ICE-powered model.
Powertrain details haven't been officially confirmed, but the Syros EV is expected to borrow battery packs from the Hyundai Inster EV, which is available globally with 42 kWh and 49 kWh options and claims up to 369 km of range.
Pricing is expected to fall somewhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, which would make it the most affordable EV in Kia India's current lineup, sitting below the Carens Clavis EV. At that price, it would go up against the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor directly.
Kia Sorento Hybrid
The Sorento is a premium three-row SUV in Kia's global lineup, but the India-bound version is a bit more complex. The SUV is internally codenamed MQ4i and will use the global Sorento's underpinnings, but whether it carries the Sorento name and body in India is still unclear.
What we do know is that it will have a hybridised 1.5-litre petrol engine. Exact dimensions haven't been confirmed for India, but for context, the global Sorento is 4.8 metres long with a 2.8-metre wheelbase. Pricing is expected to come in around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it above the Seltos and targeting rivals like the Mahindra XUV 7XO.
Both models are expected to make their India debut in late July, and more details should emerge soon as the launch date approaches.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.