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  • /Kia unveils Syros flex-fuel concept in India; Can run on pure ethanol

Kia unveils Syros flex-fuel concept in India; Can run on pure ethanol

Under the hood sits a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with direct injection. Kia hasn't shared power figures yet.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Kia unveils Syros flex-fuel concept in India; Can run on pure ethanol
Image Credit: Kia unveils Syros flex-fuel concept in India; Can run on pure ethanol

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Kia unveils Syros flex-fuel concept in India; Can run on pure ethanol
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