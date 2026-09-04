/Kia unveils Syros flex-fuel concept in India; Can run on pure ethanol

New Delhi: Kia has pulled the wraps off the Syros Flex Fuel Vehicle concept, and it's the brand's first attempt at flex-fuel tech in India. According to Kia, this Syros can run on pure petrol, pure ethanol, or any mix of the two in between. There's no word yet on when a production version will actually hit showrooms.
Under the hood sits a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with direct injection. Kia hasn't shared power figures yet. To make the engine handle different ethanol blends without trouble, Kia has reworked parts like the ECU, TCU, and fuel system.
There's a gearbox change too. While the regular Syros turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, this flex-fuel version instead uses a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Visually, the overall design remains identical to the standard Syros.
It retains the SUV's distinctive upright proportions, vertically positioned lighting elements, prominent wheel arches, and high-set rear lighting signature. The cabin also remains familiar, with a multi-display layout setup, wireless smartphone charging, and physical controls.
Why flex fuel vehicles
Notably, the government has been pushing hard for higher ethanol blends to cut down on crude oil imports, and carmakers are responding. Earlier this year, Maruti revealed Wagon R flex-fuel, which is now on sale for Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom.
With higher ethanol blends becoming a real possibility, several mass-market carmakers have started hinting at flex-fuel plans of their own. Toyota was actually the first to dabble in this space back in 2002, with the Corolla hybrid, and has said its flex-fuel car could launch once E85 fuel is available nationwide and the tech is ready.
Tata, meanwhile, has said its own flex-fuel car should arrive by late 2026 or early 2027. Hyundai and MG are also expected to join the flex-fuel race soon, while Mahindra has been developing flex-fuel engines as part of its long-term plans.
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