Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972351https://zeenews.india.com/auto/kl-rahul-takes-delivery-of-the-luxury-mg-m9-price-features-and-specifications-2972351.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

KL Rahul Takes Delivery Of The Luxury MG M9 - Price, Features And Specifications

Cricketer KL Rahul has taken delivery of the all-new MG M9, a Carnival-sized premium electric MPV. It is available in a 3-row seating configuration, with the capacity to accommodate up to 7 passengers.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KL Rahul Takes Delivery Of The Luxury MG M9 - Price, Features And Specifications

Gurugram: Cricketer KL Rahul has taken delivery of the all-new MG M9, a Carnival-sized premium electric MPV. It is available in a 3-row seating configuration, with the capacity to accommodate up to 7 passengers. Available in a single variant, the MG M9 is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While it comes in 3 colours - Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black and Concrete Grey,KL Rahul opted for the black colour.

MG M9 Features

The M9 features presidential seats in the middle row with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage settings, heating and ventilation, delivering enhanced convenience and comfort. Equipped with a Yacht-style dual sunroof, the MG M9 invites natural light into the cabin. It also gets 64-colour ambient lighting, which allows occupants to curate the perfect mood during night drives.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It gets a 13- speaker sound system (including subwoofer and amplifier), a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 7-inch driver's display, and extensive comfort features for the middle and rear passengers. It also gets a level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, a digital IRVM, 3 disc brakes, a TPMS and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It comes with 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP safety ratings.

MG M9 Exterior

On the exterior, it gets a bold trapezoidal mesh grille, split LED headlights and connected DRLs, a waterfall-style integrated LED taillight, 19-inch ContiSealTM (self-sealing) tyres, heated ORVMs that ensure clear visibility in varying weather conditions, and more. 

MG M9 Battery Pack And Range

Equipped with a 90-kWh NMC battery, it delivers a claimed range of 548km and charges from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes. It can be charged from 0-100 percent in about 10 hours with an 11 kW AC charger. From a 160 kW fast charger, it can be charged fully in 90 minutes. The electric motor delivers 245 PS power and an impressive 350 NM torque.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh