KL Rahul Takes Delivery Of The Luxury MG M9 - Price, Features And Specifications

Cricketer KL Rahul has taken delivery of the all-new MG M9, a Carnival-sized premium electric MPV. It is available in a 3-row seating configuration, with the capacity to accommodate up to 7 passengers.
Gurugram: Cricketer KL Rahul has taken delivery of the all-new MG M9, a Carnival-sized premium electric MPV. It is available in a 3-row seating configuration, with the capacity to accommodate up to 7 passengers. Available in a single variant, the MG M9 is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While it comes in 3 colours - Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black and Concrete Grey,KL Rahul opted for the black colour.
MG M9 Features
The M9 features presidential seats in the middle row with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage settings, heating and ventilation, delivering enhanced convenience and comfort. Equipped with a Yacht-style dual sunroof, the MG M9 invites natural light into the cabin. It also gets 64-colour ambient lighting, which allows occupants to curate the perfect mood during night drives.
It gets a 13- speaker sound system (including subwoofer and amplifier), a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 7-inch driver's display, and extensive comfort features for the middle and rear passengers. It also gets a level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, a digital IRVM, 3 disc brakes, a TPMS and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It comes with 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP safety ratings.
MG M9 Exterior
On the exterior, it gets a bold trapezoidal mesh grille, split LED headlights and connected DRLs, a waterfall-style integrated LED taillight, 19-inch ContiSealTM (self-sealing) tyres, heated ORVMs that ensure clear visibility in varying weather conditions, and more.
MG M9 Battery Pack And Range
Equipped with a 90-kWh NMC battery, it delivers a claimed range of 548km and charges from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes. It can be charged from 0-100 percent in about 10 hours with an 11 kW AC charger. From a 160 kW fast charger, it can be charged fully in 90 minutes. The electric motor delivers 245 PS power and an impressive 350 NM torque.
