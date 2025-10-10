Know Your Car: Objects In The Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear, Why?

Objects In The Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear: You've probably noticed the warning text "Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear" written on your car's out side rear view mirrors (ORVMs). But have you ever wondered why it says that? The reason lies in how these mirrors are made and how our eyes see reflected images.

Convex Mirrors

The mirrors used for ORVMs are convex mirrors. That means they are curved outward, like the back of a spoon. This special shape allows the mirror to show a wider area, which helps you see more of what's behind and beside your car. It reduces blind spots and makes driving safer.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wider Field Of View

However, this wider field of view comes with a small trick. Because the mirror bends outward, it shrinks the reflected images. So, cars or objects in that mirror look smaller than they actually are. And when something looks smaller to our eyes, our brain assumes it’s farther away. That’s why the vehicles you see in the ORVM are actually closer than they appear.

Warning

Let's put it simply. The convex mirror is doing its job by letting you see more, but it slightly distorts the distance. The warning is there to remind you not to rely completely on what you see in that mirror.

Example

For example, when you see a car in your side mirror and think it’s far away, it might actually be much closer. If you change lanes based only on that view, it could lead to an accident. Thus, the warning text is always there on the ORVM for safety reasons.

In short, that line on your mirror isn’t just random text. It’s a small but important safety reminder. It tells you that while your side mirror helps you see more, what you see isn’t the full picture.