KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs 1.84 Lakh - More Powerful Than Yamaha MT-15

KTM 160 Duke Details: KTM has launched the much-awaited 160 Duke in India, replacing the Duke 125 as its new entry-level streetfighter. Priced at Rs 1,84,998 (ex-showroom), this motorcycle is set to take on the Yamaha MT-15, which costs Rs 1.69 lakh for the standard trim and Rs 1.80 lakh for the DLX variant. The 160 Duke is now KTM’s most affordable offering in India, and also the most powerful bike in the 160cc category. Bookings are open at KTM dealerships and online.

The 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 19 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. This makes it slightly more powerful and torquier than its main rival, the Yamaha MT-15. KTM also claims that the bike offers one of the best power-to-weight ratios in its class.

The bike is built on a split-trellis frame and gets WP Apex front forks and a monoshock rear suspension for stability and comfort. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc with switchable rear ABS for better control. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (lighter than those on the Duke 200) with a 110-section front tyre and a 140-section rear tyre.

It also offers an 815mm seat height, 174mm ground clearance, weighs 147 kg (kerb), and comes with a 10.1-litre fuel tank. In terms of features, it gets a 5-inch LCD display, which supports turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, call/SMS alerts, and music control.

The bike features full LED lighting, with a headlamp design inspired by the bigger 390 Duke. Buyers can choose from three colours - Silver Matte, Orange, and Blue.