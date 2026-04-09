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NewsAutoKTM Freeride E 2027 unveiled with 19.2 kW peak power, 2–3 hours of riding time, off-road capabilities
KTM FREERIDE E 2027

KTM Freeride E 2027 unveiled with 19.2 kW peak power, 2–3 hours of riding time, off-road capabilities

KTM Freeride E 2027: KTM has unveiled the updated KTM Freeride E 2027, bringing a new version of its electric dirt bike with improved performance, battery, and chassis setup.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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KTM Freeride E 2027 unveiled with 19.2 kW peak power, 2–3 hours of riding time, off-road capabilitiesImage credit: ktm

KTM Freeride E 2027: KTM has unveiled the updated KTM Freeride E 2027, bringing a new version of its electric dirt bike with improved performance, battery, and chassis setup.

The new Freeride E is powered by an electric drivetrain that delivers 8.3 kW of nominal output and up to 19.2 kW of peak power. It produces more than 37 Nm of torque, offering instant acceleration typical of electric bikes. The top speed is rated at 95 km/h, making it suitable for both trail riding and light road use.

KTM says the motor is fully sealed, making it water- and dust-resistant, which is important for off-road conditions. Riders also get three ride modes, allowing them to adjust performance based on terrain and riding style.

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Battery and riding range

The bike uses a 5.5 kWh MX50 lithium-ion battery, which is interchangeable. KTM claims the battery can be removed in under 10 minutes, adding convenience for riders who want to swap packs quickly.

The battery is IP67-rated, meaning it can handle harsh environments. It supports over 1,000 charge cycles before dropping to 80% health. On a full charge, the Freeride E offers around 2 to 3 hours of riding time, depending on usage.

Chassis and suspension

KTM has focused on improving handling. The bike features a new lightweight chassis, with the battery and motor acting as structural components. This design helps achieve a low center of gravity, improving balance and agility.

It is built on a chrome-molybdenum steel frame, keeping the overall structure slim and lightweight, with a total weight of just 112 kg. The Freeride E also gets WP XACT and XPLOR suspension, aimed at better off-road control.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield’s first electric bike: Flying Flea C6 unveiled with 154 km range, 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and more)

Design and practicality

The bike has a seat height of 910 mm, making it suitable for off-road riders. Despite being nearly silent, it is also road-legal, expanding its usability beyond trails.

KTM has announced that the 2027 Freeride E will begin reaching authorised dealerships worldwide starting later this month. However, the India launch has not been confirmed yet.

Overall, the updated Freeride E focuses on combining electric performance with practical off-road capability.

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