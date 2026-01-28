KTM launches new affordable adventure bike in India at Rs...; Check features and specs

KTM 390 Adventure R Launched: KTM has silently launched the 390 Adventure R in India at Rs 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, it is cheaper than the standard 390 Adventure with spoked wheels, which costs Rs 3.97 lakh. With this launch, KTM now offers three adventure bikes in India: 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure R and 390 Adventure X.

New suspension setup

The key difference between the Adventure R and the standard model is the suspension setup. Borrowed from the export-spec Enduro R, the bike gets WP Apex suspension with 230mm travel at both ends. In comparison, the standard model offers 200mm travel at the front and 205mm at the rear. This longer travel improves control and comfort on rough trails.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wheels and tyres

The wheel setup further highlights its off-road focus. The Adventure 390 R gets a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel (spoke-type), fitted with tubed Mitas Enduro Trail tyres. The regular 390 Adventure uses a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel with tubeless Apollo Tramplr tyres, which are better suited for mixed riding.

Higher ground clearance

There are also changes in dimensions. The seat height is now 870mm, while ground clearance has gone up to 272mm. This makes the Adventure R more capable on challenging terrain, but also taller for shorter riders.

Electronics and engine

In terms of electronics, nothing has changed. The bike continues to offer ride-by-wire, traction control, cornering ABS, and multiple ride modes. Power comes from the same 398.6cc single-cylinder engine, producing 44.3hp and 39Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.