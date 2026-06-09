KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: Which sports bike is better to buy? Price, engine, performance, compared

KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: India’s sports bike segment has become very competitive in recent years. Among this race, two 200cc entry-level sports bikes have grabbed attention: the KTM RC 200, priced at Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 at Rs 1.76 lakh. Both motorcycles come with identical 199.5cc liquid-cooled engines, almost the same mileage, and a near-identical top speed. So, what actually separates them, and which bike makes better sense if you are planning to buy one?

KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: Key Specs

Parameter KTM RC 200 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 2,24,287 Rs 1,76,961 Engine 199.5cc, liquid-cooled 199.5cc, liquid-cooled Max power 24.6 bhp, 10,000 rpm 24.1 bhp, 9,750 rpm Max torque 19.2 Nm, 8,000 rpm 18.7 Nm, 8,000 rpm Top speed 140 kmph 140.8 kmph Mileage (claimed) 35 kmpl 35 kmpl Gearbox 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Front brake Disc, 320 mm Disc, 300 mm Kerb weight 160 kg 167 kg Fuel tank 13.7 L 13 L ABS Dual channel Dual channel Emission norm BS6 Phase 2B BS6 Phase 2

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KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: Engine and performance

Both bikes use a 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, so performance is quite close. The KTM RC 200 makes slightly more power at 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm of torque, while the Pulsar RS 200 produces 24.1 bhp and 18.7 Nm. In real-world riding, riders have reported that the RC 200 feels quicker and more aggressive at higher speeds, especially above 7,000 rpm. However, the Pulsar RS 200 has a slightly higher top speed of 140.8 kmph compared to the RC 200’s 140 kmph. It also gets an Assist and Slipper Clutch as standard, which helps with smoother gear shifts.

KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: Chassis, brakes and ride quality

The KTM RC 200 gets 43mm WP APEX upside-down front forks, which improve stability and cornering. The Pulsar RS 200 uses regular telescopic forks. The RC 200 also gets a bigger 320mm front brake disc, while the RS 200 comes with a 300mm unit. Both bikes offer dual-channel ABS. Another advantage for the KTM is its weight – it is 7 kg lighter, making it easier to handle in corners and city traffic.

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KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: Which 200cc bike is better?

Choose the KTM RC 200 if you want sharper handling, sporty performance, and premium hardware. But if you want a practical sports bike that costs nearly Rs 50,000 less and is easier to maintain, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 could be the better choice.