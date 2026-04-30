KTM reveals 2027 450 Rally replica with Dakar DNA and race-ready tech

KTM has unveiled the 2027 KTM 450 Rally Replica, a purpose-built machine inspired directly by its Dakar Rally-winning race bike. With just over 100 units set to be available globally, this limited-production model brings factory-level performance closer to enthusiasts and private rally riders.

The brand says the motorcycle carries proven Dakar performance, having helped four different riders secure overall victories since 2020. Alongside the standard version, KTM will also offer just eight units of the Luciano Benavides Factory Edition, making it even more exclusive.

The KTM 450 Rally Replica is regarded as one of the most successful machines ever seen at the Dakar Rally. It has secured 12 wins out of 21 Dakar events for KTM, along with 250 stage victories. Notably, it has performed not just in the hands of professional riders but also private riders, proving its versatility and reliability.

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Engine and performance upgrades

The bike is powered by a 450cc single-cylinder, SOHC 4-stroke engine, which has already delivered multiple Dakar wins. For the latest version, KTM has introduced a newly designed cylinder head, along with a reinforced clutch and gearbox.

The model uses Keihin-supplied engine management and a 44mm throttle body, paired with rally-specific ECU mapping. This setup improves performance across the rev range, ensuring better power delivery during long and demanding rally stages.

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Cooling and fuel system

KTM has introduced a new dual-radiator setup, replacing the traditional single unit. This improves cooling efficiency and adds a backup system in case of damage during extreme conditions.

The bike also gets a massive 35-litre fuel capacity. It uses two 9-litre front tanks and a 16-litre rear tank, supported by dual fuel pumps. Riders can switch between tanks, offering better control and reliability during long-distance stages.

Chassis, suspension, and design

The frame is hydro-formed, laser-cut, and hand-welded to provide optimal strength and flexibility. KTM has reworked key structural elements to improve stability and durability in high-stress conditions.

Suspension duties are handled by WP Pro Components, including a 48mm front fork with Cone Valve technology and a fully adjustable rear shock. These ensure better damping, control, and stability on rough terrain.

The 2027 model also features redesigned fairings, improved ergonomics, and a rally-specific seat, making long rides more comfortable and controlled.

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Built for serious rally riders

With its lightweight lithium-ion battery, electric start, and race-derived components, the KTM 450 Rally Replica stands out as the closest experience to a factory rally bike available for purchase.

For serious off-road enthusiasts, this limited-edition machine offers better performance, durability, and Dakar-winning heritage in a production-ready form.