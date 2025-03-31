Noida: A Lamborghini, driven by a man named Deepak, hit two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in sector 94 here on Sunday, police said. Accused Deepak has been arrested and the car has been seized. The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said. The car is registered in the name of Mridul Tiwari, a social media influencer.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing Deepak’s shocking response after the accident. In a viral video, a man can be heard asking him if he (the accused) knew how many people had died on the spot. Deepak, appearing indifferent, responds to this, "Koi mar gaya idhar?" (Did anyone die here?) before stepping out of the car. Later he came out of the car.

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)". Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station said, "In the car accident two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs."

The accident happened adjacent to an under-construction building, he said. "The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," he added.

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

(Inputs- PTI)