Lamborghini India has launched the Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10 at Rs 4.04 crore, ex-showroom. Taking its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30 PS over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 640 PS and 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds from a 5.2-litre powerplant. With a dry weight of 1,379 kg, the Tecnica delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/PS and is a road going supercar with track inspired performance.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: Aerodynamic inspired design

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica sports gets a revised design that lends the Tecnica a stronger, predatory stance with an inward-facing front with muscular shoulders with lightweight, fully carbon fiber hood. A new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design, incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling.

The profile of the car also sets it apart from the Huracán family: at 6.1 cm longer than the Huracán EVO it is the same height and width but appears lower and broader, with a silhouette inspired by the daylight opening line from the Essenza SCV12. The black of the front Ypsilon feature continues along the flank of the car to the side air intakes, emphasizing the car’s dynamic vitality, while the body-color roof can also be painted black as an option.

While aesthetically the fixed rear wing completes the unique lines of the Tecnica, its aero design essentially contributes to the 35% improvement in rear downforce compared to the Huracán EVO RWD, as well as ensuring no increase in drag: in fact, drag is reduced by 20%, improving aero balance and supporting stability during braking and turning speed.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: Cabin

The interior gets extensive customization options and has height-adjustable sports seats, lightweight door design; a rear arch and wheel bolts in lightweight titanium; and harness seat belts for those heading more regularly to the circuit. A redesigned HMI interface is exclusive to the Tecnica while the driver’s instrument panel reduces colors and emphasizes readability in a large new ‘arc’ in front of the pilot.

The central console screen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the cockpit’s occupants, including the LDVI functions in real-time display, as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Inspired by the STO, the HMI includes connected telemetry and on-board diaries of destinations and track times, connected to the UNICA app.