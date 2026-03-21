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NewsAutoLamborghini owner booked for drifting on MG Road in Bengaluru
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Lamborghini owner booked for drifting on MG Road in Bengaluru

A Lamborghini owner has been booked after performing a high-speed drifting stunt at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru in the early hours, police said on Saturday.​

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Lamborghini owner booked for drifting on MG Road in BengaluruImage Source- IANS

Bengaluru: A Lamborghini owner has been booked after performing a high-speed drifting stunt at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru in the early hours, police said on Saturday.​ Officials stated that the incident occurred around 2-3 a.m. The luxury car was seen drifting dangerously, turning the busy junction into a stunt zone and endangering other drivers. ​

The act was captured on surveillance cameras and witnessed by several commuters.​ Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against the vehicle’s owner based on the registration number. Taking serious note of the reckless driving, police booked a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.​

Police said an investigation has been launched to identify the person behind the wheel at the time of the incident. ​

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Authorities are examining whether the registered owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the offence. Further action will be taken based on the findings.​

The 11-second video has gone viral on social media, showing the car drifting at the junction as onlookers cheer before it speeds away.​

It may be recalled that the 15-year-old son of a Karnataka BJP leader died in an accident in Hubballi on Thursday while shooting a social media reel. ​

The shoot featured an Audi Q7 and an Ola electric two-wheeler approaching each other at high speed, then swerving at the last moment.​

Police identified the teenager as Nameesh Sangalad, son of Veerabhadrappa Sangalad, a politician in the Hubballi-Dharwad region. Nameesh was riding a 2022-model electric bike registered in the name of Vinayak Miskin of Hubballi when the reel was being shot by a group of teenagers.​

The 2013-model Audi Q7, originally registered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly driven by another minor. ​

Police said Nameesh, a Class 9 student in Mysuru, had come home to Hubballi to celebrate Ugadi on March 19. He went with friends to shoot a social media reel on the outskirts of Hubballi when the accident occurred.​

According to the complaint, the crash happened between 4.30 p.m. and 4.45 p.m. in Shejawadkar Layout, Unkal region of Hubballi. ​

The minor was allegedly driving the Audi Q7 in a negligent, zig-zag manner for the reel when it crashed into the electric bike ridden by Nameesh, who was coming from the opposite side.​

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