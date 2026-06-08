Lamborghini’s new beast arrives in India - it hits 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds

New Delhi: Marking the arrival of one of the most powerful models in the brand’s new hybrid line-up, deliveries of the Lamborghini Temerario have officially begun in India. The sports car was first launched internationally in April last year and reaches Indian customers more than a year after its debut.

Priced from around Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, before options), the Temerario steps in as the successor to the Huracán and becomes Lamborghini’s second hybrid model after the Revuelto.

A new chapter after the Huracan

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The Temerario brings a change in direction for Lamborghini’s mid-range supercar segment. The outgoing naturally aspirated V10 engine from the Huracán has been replaced with a new twin-turbo V8 engine along with an electric motor.

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This combination shows the brand’s move toward hybrid performance while holding on to its emphasis on high-revving engines and track-ready power delivery.

The internal combustion engine produces 800 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, with an unusually high 10,000 rpm redline that keeps the character of a classic supercar alive. When combined with the electric motor, total output rises to 920 bhp and 800 Nm and places it among the most powerful models in its class.

Performance built for speed and precision

Power is sent to the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that allows the Temerario to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. The car accelerates into supercar territory, where even a fraction of a second matters and every part is tuned to respond instantly.

The electric motor supports low-speed torque and instant response, while the twin-turbo V8 takes over at higher revs. It gives the car a performance band suited for both road and track use.

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Spyder version on the horizon

While deliveries begin in India, Lamborghini is working on expanding the lineup. A convertible version, expected to carry the Spyder name, has been spotted undergoing testing. The open-top version is expected to use the same hybrid powertrain while giving buyers a more open driving experience without losing performance.

With the Spyder, Lamborghini continues its practice of offering both coupe and convertible versions of its flagship models, catering to different driving preferences in the supercar space.

India sees appetite for high-performance hybrids

The arrival of the Temerario adds another hybrid performance model to India’s luxury car market, which has seen growing interest in high-end electrified supercars.

With its combination of a high-revving V8, electric assistance and aggressive acceleration, the Temerario strengthens the car maker’s position in a segment where performance and exclusivity are the main draw.